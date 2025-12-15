Somalia: AUSSOM Commanders Meet in Mogadishu to Review Mandate Implementation Amid Financial Constraints

15 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Senior military leaders serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) have convened in Mogadishu for the AUSSOM Force and Sector Commanders Conference, aimed at reviewing operational progress, addressing emerging challenges, and refining plans for mandate implementation in line with the Mission's Concept of Operations (CONOPS).

The high-level meeting brought together Force and Sector Commanders from AUSSOM's five sectors at a critical moment for the mission, which is operating under significant financial constraints while advancing its stabilization and state-building objectives.

In his opening address, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of AUSSOM, Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, commended the commanders and their troops for what he described as their "courageous commitment" to supporting Somali-led peace, stability, and state-building efforts.

Amb. Diene outlined AUSSOM's strategic framework, emphasizing proactive civilian protection, joint operations with the Somali Security Forces (SSF), enhanced security-political coordination, and unified strategic communication as the pillars guiding the mission's operations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He urged participants to engage in frank and constructive dialogue, calling for practical and concrete recommendations that would strengthen mandate implementation and ensure the mission delivers tangible results for the Somali people.

Despite the operational and financial pressures facing the mission, the SRCC stressed that unity of purpose and adaptability would remain central to AUSSOM's success.

AUSSOM officially replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on January 1, 2025, marking a new phase in international support to Somalia.

The multidimensional peace support operation is endorsed by the AU Peace and Security Council and authorized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) under Resolution 2767.

The mission's initial 12-month mandate focuses on stabilization, security, and state-building, with a clear long-term objective of transferring full security responsibility to Somali forces by December 2029.

Implemented through a phased approach, AUSSOM is designed to be more agile and mobile, enabling intensified Somali-led operations against Al-Shabaab and ISIL/Daesh-linked groups.

AUSSOM's activities are aligned with Somalia's Security Development Plan (SSDP) and the National Security Architecture (NSA), ensuring coherence with the country's long-term security and governance roadmap.

The UNSC has authorized the deployment of 11,826 uniformed African Union personnel, including 680 police officers, until December 31, 2025, with a planned drawdown of 800 personnel by the end of the year.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.