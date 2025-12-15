Kenya: Basigo Opens Third Shell-Hosted EV Charging Station

Nairobi — BasiGo, a leading provider of electric bus solutions, has officially opened a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the revamped Shell Athi River service station, expanding Kenya's fast-growing e-mobility infrastructure.

The Athi River site becomes BasiGo's third Shell-hosted charging location in Kenya, following earlier launches at Shell Waiyaki Way in Nairobi and Shell New Gatitu in Thika.

The partnership underscores growing collaboration between mobility providers and fuel retailers as Kenya transitions toward cleaner transport.

Designed to support the rapid adoption of electric public transport and commercial fleets, the Athi River station can charge up to four buses simultaneously.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It is equipped with one CCS2 fast charger with two guns and one GBT charger with two guns, allowing efficient charging across multiple EV models and reducing downtime for operators.

The facility will primarily serve buses operating along the Kitengela route, including fleets from Rembo Classic and Enabled Mashariki Sacco.

Speaking during the launch, BasiGo Kenya Managing Director Moses Nderitu said the new site marks a critical step in addressing one of the biggest barriers to e-mobility adoption.

"Every new charging site is a critical step toward a cleaner, more sustainable transport system for Kenya. Access to reliable charging remains the biggest barrier to the adoption of e-mobility, and partnerships like these are helping us overcome it," Nderitu said.

"This is our third site with Shell, and it shows the model works and can scale. Importantly, this station expands electric mobility beyond Nairobi, giving operators confidence to go electric along key corridors linking Nairobi to Machakos and the wider Eastern region."

Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director Peter Murungi said the partnership reflects the company's strategy to optimise its retail network while supporting new mobility solutions.

"Every day, we serve millions of Kenyans across our retail network, and today we are expanding that service to support electric mobility," Murungi said.

"Through partnerships like this, we are creating new business opportunities while supporting the growth of Kenya's electric mobility ecosystem. Athi River is our third site with BasiGo, and we see strong potential to scale this infrastructure across our network as electric fleets continue to expand."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Athi River station forms part of BasiGo's wider charging infrastructure rollout across Nairobi and its metropolitan region.

The company currently operates the country's largest network of DC fast chargers for electric buses and runs the biggest electric bus fleet in service in East Africa, positioning it at the centre of Kenya's shift toward sustainable public transport.