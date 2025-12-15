Somalia's Lower House Swears in New Minister, Advances Two Draft Bills

Mogadishu — Somalia's Lower House of Parliament on Monday convened its 22nd session of the 7th legislative term, swearing in a new minister and advancing two draft bills for initial reading.

The session was chaired by the Speaker of the House, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), and attended by Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirrow.

First, the House formally swore in Jamaal Mohamed Hassan as the new Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Lawmakers then considered the first reading of two draft bills prepared by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change: the Draft Bill on the Establishment of the Somali Meteorological and Climate Service Agency and the Draft Bill on the Establishment of the National Environmental Management Authority.

Minister Bashir Mohamed Jama presented reports on the legislation to the House.

Under parliamentary rules, bills at first reading cannot be debated in detail. Nonetheless, several lawmakers asked questions about the general principles of the two drafts.

Speaker Nur instructed the responsible committees to prepare the bills for a second reading, after which they will return to the House for full debate.