Somalia's Lower House Swears in New Minister, Advances Two Draft Bills

15 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Lower House of Parliament on Monday convened its 22nd session of the 7th legislative term, swearing in a new minister and advancing two draft bills for initial reading.

The session was chaired by the Speaker of the House, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), and attended by Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirrow.

First, the House formally swore in Jamaal Mohamed Hassan as the new Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Lawmakers then considered the first reading of two draft bills prepared by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change: the Draft Bill on the Establishment of the Somali Meteorological and Climate Service Agency and the Draft Bill on the Establishment of the National Environmental Management Authority.

Minister Bashir Mohamed Jama presented reports on the legislation to the House.

Under parliamentary rules, bills at first reading cannot be debated in detail. Nonetheless, several lawmakers asked questions about the general principles of the two drafts.

Speaker Nur instructed the responsible committees to prepare the bills for a second reading, after which they will return to the House for full debate.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.