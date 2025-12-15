Somalia: Jubaland President Meets UN, EU Envoys to Discuss Somalia's Political Challenges

15 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismaayo, Somalia — Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam met on Sunday with United Nations Special Representative for Somalia James Swan and European Union Ambassador Francesca Di Mauro to discuss the country's ongoing political challenges.

The meeting focused on the current political impasse in Somalia, exploring obstacles and opportunities to strengthen the federal state-building process ahead of an upcoming conference in Kismaayo.

President Islam shared Jubaland's perspective on resolving political disputes, emphasizing the need for dialogue and a unified, nationally owned approach.

Swan and Di Mauro reiterated the UN and EU's continued support for Somalia's peace, stability, and institutional development, urging all political actors to demonstrate flexibility and responsibility.

The officials also discussed the forthcoming Kismaayo conference, describing it as a key platform for political stakeholders to converge and establish mechanisms to address existing challenges, with the goal of securing a stable political future for Somalia.

