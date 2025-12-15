South Africa: Police Arrest Almost Two Hundred Drunk Drivers in Just Seven Days

15 December 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt

The festive season has barely started, but the holding cells are already filling up.

Nearly 200 motorists in Johannesburg have been arrested for drunk driving in just one week.

Between 8 and 14 December, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers caught 173 drivers under the influence.

The arrests happened during roadblocks and patrols across the city as part of the "Tshela Thupa" operation.

JMPD chief Patrick Jaca says the numbers are frightening.

"The arrest of 173 motorists in just seven days is a number that should shock every responsible citizen," he said.

"Every drunk driver we remove from the road is a potential life saved."

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla warned that driving drunk is a criminal offence that ends in fines, jail time, or a lost licence.

"If you drink, plan ahead. Use a sober driver, a taxi, or e-hailing," he said.

The police are not slowing down. High-visibility operations will run 24 hours a day throughout December and January.

"Our message is clear: If you drink and drive, you will be arrested."

