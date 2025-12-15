South Africa Slams Massacre of Jewish Worshippers in Australia

The Department of International Relations has slammed the "senseless violence" saying there is no justification for attacking people based on their faith.

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies says the massacre was a targeted act of anti-Semitism and has called for local unity.

South Africa has joined the global outcry following a massacre at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

The government and local Jewish organisations have strongly condemned the attack which left at least 15 people dead on Sunday.

Gunmen opened fire on families who were lighting candles to celebrate Hanukkah.

The Department of International Relations (Dirco) wasted no time in denouncing the slaughter.

"We condemn the senseless violence, which appears to have targeted the Jewish faithful," said spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

He made it clear that South Africa rejects such hatred.

"There is no justification for terrorism or attacks on any group based on faith or identity," Phiri said.

He added that South Africa stands in solidarity with Australia during this period of mourning.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) described the shooting as a "despicable" and brutal act of anti-Semitism.

They warned that this violence did not happen in a vacuum. The board urged the government to take note of growing anti-Jewish rhetoric in Australia, including shocking public chants calling to "gas Jews".

"We call on our community to attend Hanukkah lightings around the country so we can unite in support for the Jews of Sydney," the SAJBD stated.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the violence was "beyond comprehension".

Police confirmed that a 50-year-old suspect was shot dead at the scene. His 24-year-old son is in critical condition under police guard.