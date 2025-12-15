South Africa: Zille Slams City Manager for Flaunting Millions in Designer Gear

Helen Zille is not impressed with Imogen Mashazi's wardrobe.

The DA official has slammed the former Ekurhuleni city manager for a "grotesque display" of wealth.

Mashazi went viral earlier this month after a video surfaced of her listing the luxury brands she was wearing.

It was a shopping list for the super-rich.

She showed off Bulgari jewellery, an Audemars Piguet watch, a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Hermès sandals.

The star of the show was her Hermès Birkin Kelly crocodile leather handbag.

Zille was shocked.

She questioned why anyone would spend hundreds of thousands of rand on a handbag, calling it "obscene".

"I hope the South African Revenue Service will investigate where the money came from," Zille said.

She pointed out that the cost of the single outfit shown in the video could be close to President Cyril Ramaphosa's annual salary.

Zille added that she found a similar second-hand Hermès bag online selling for more than R7 million.

The veteran politician said she prefers practical bags and cheap clutches.

Mashazi is not apologising for her expensive taste.

In the video, she defended her lifestyle. She claimed she grew up in a "sophisticated family" where her parents valued high fashion.

She says this upbringing motivated her to work hard so she could afford a certain standard of living.

Mashazi also revealed that she only uses Hermès handbags. She has given her other designer bags to her daughter.