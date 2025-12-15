Kenya: Faith, Form and a Turnaround - Okere's Belief Fuels Tusker's Rise

Nairobi — Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere has never tried to hide his faith, and this was evident on Sunday afternoon at the Kasarani Annex, moments after guiding his side to a convincing 2-0 win over Sofapaka, when he once again dropped to his knees, Bible close by, offering a quiet prayer of thanksgiving.

It has become his signature celebration, a deeply personal ritual that, in recent weeks, has come to symbolise Tusker's resurgence.

The victory propelled the Brewers to second place on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table with 21 points, level with leaders Kenya Police FC, a remarkable turnaround for a side that lost 7-1 last season to Sofapaka and endured a difficult and inconsistent start to the season.

Asked about the meaning behind his now-familiar kneeling celebration, Okere spoke with conviction, turning the post-match interview into a heartfelt reflection on faith, resilience and belief.

"God tells us that when we are in trouble, we should call on Him. But even when we are winning, we still call on His name. That is what inspires us. Life doesn't stop challenging you just because things are going well; you always have to go back to God," Okere said.

For Okere, the act of kneeling or lying prostrate after a goal is not about theatrics or attention. It is, as he explains, a constant reminder of dependence, a declaration that success on the pitch is not achieved by effort alone.

"Even if you are saved, you still have challenges in life. So you go back to your God and ask Him to guide you. That is what we do at Tusker. We believe in Him, we trust in Him, and we involve Him in everything we do," he added.

That faith, according to the coach, extends beyond matchday celebrations. Okere revealed that prayer has become an integral part of Tusker's routine, from training sessions to moments before kick-off.

"Before we step onto the pitch, we always give God an opportunity to be in our steps. We believe He orders our steps, and then we follow through. It's as simple as that," he said.

Tusker's recent performances suggest a team that has found both balance and belief.

After struggling for consistency early in the campaign, the Brewers have tightened defensively, shown greater composure in attack, and begun grinding out results against tricky opponents, qualities that have seen them close the gap at the top of the table.

The Sofapaka win was a statement of intent. Calm, disciplined and clinical, Tusker controlled the game and took their chances, a far cry from the nervy displays that characterised their early-season outings.

While Okere is quick to credit the players' hard work and commitment, he remains unwavering in his belief that faith has played a key role in steadying the ship.

"In football, just like in life, there are moments you don't understand. But when you trust God, you keep moving forward. You don't look down," he reflected.

As Tusker continue their push for the title, Okere's kneeling celebration has become more than just a personal expression; it has become a symbol of a club rediscovering its identity, guided by belief both on and off the pitch.

And if the Brewers' upward trajectory continues, fans may need to get used to seeing their coach bowing in prayer, a quiet celebration accompanying a very loud statement of intent in the title race.