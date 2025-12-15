Botswana: Bona Life Boosts Young Golfers

Gaborone — BONA Life has officially launched its partnership with the MAP Loxcion Golf programme, an investment that seeks to develop golf skills of young children aged between five and 13 years.

This is a reflection of BONA's commitment to community development and a move that seeks to foster discipline and character-building in children through the sport.

The life insurer's CEO, Phatsimo Keakabetse, expressed gratitude to those who came on board to support the programme, describing their involvement as a demonstration of strong community spirit.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Coach Mpho Kelosiwang, in an interview explained that the programme came into being April last year, to serve children in Maruapula, because of its proximity to the local golf course.

Initially, 76 boys and girls enrolled, but the number dropped to 40.

Kelosiwang said the programme was at some point temporarily interrupted because children had difficulties making it to the golf course, but the matter was resolved last November after a Good Samaritan provided transportation, allowing the children to continue their lessons.

Currently, 25 children attend training sessions twice a week, with three of the most promising performers receiving specialised training schedules.

Although the exact details of BONA Life's sponsorship have not been disclosed, Kelosiwang mentioned that the company had received a request for support.

The five-year programme, operated by four coaches, is estimated to require around P450 000 annually.

Looking ahead, Kelosiwang spoke about plans to integrate tutoring into the programme next year, with the long-term goal of nurturing players capable of representing the country at national level.

BOPA