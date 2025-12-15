Botswana: Chombo Hails Horse Racing Progress

Samedupi — Horse racing in Botswana has grown at an extraordinary pace. What began as a community pastime, deeply rooted in rural culture and tradition has evolved into a sport of national appeal, attracting competitors and supporters from across the country and even beyond

Acting Minister of Sport and Arts, Lesego Chombo made the remarks during the official launch of the country's first ever professional horse racing starting gates and the opening of the 8th edition of the Premier Champion Cup that took place at Masa Racing Park in Samedupi over the weekend.

The event was staged by TT Horse Racing Events and attracted horses across the country, Namibia and South Africa, to compete.

The government through the ministry allocated P450 000 to the Botswana Horse Race Association (BHRA) for the procurement of the starting gates, marking the beginning of a new era defined by improved safety, fair competition and greater professional integrity.

Minister Chombo described the race as far more than a sport activity, but a celebration of progress, innovation and the growing spirit of excellence within Botswana' s horse racing community.

"This marks the significant milestone in the national sporting journey as the horse racing starting gates is an achievement that brings our beloved sport closer to international standards and affirms collective commitment to professionalise the sector," she added.

The government, she said had observed the development of horse racing with great interest and the ministry remained committed to ensuring that emerging sports such as horse racing grow within a safe, structured and modern environment.

Chombo further highlighted that the government through the National Development Plan 12 had already committed to including a dedicated horse racing facility in the national development pipeline and consultations for the process were said to be ongoing.

She stated that its growth would attract corporate sponsorship as companies put their money where there was structure, professionalism and integrity.

The introduction of the professional gates, should serve as a foundation upon which the association builds a compelling case for investment, locally and internationally.

"Let this milestone be the beginning of stronger partnerships that propel the sport to a level where it contributes meaningfully to economic diversification, tourism development, youth empowerment and rural upliftment," said Chombo.

The gathering also learnt that the ministry was reviewing the Botswana National Sport Commission Act to ensure that emerging issues in the sporting sector were properly addressed.

Chombo strongly warned against illegal gambling practices which if left unchecked, could harm the integrity and reputation of horse racing hence urged BHRA and all organisers of events to collaborate closely with the Gambling Authority, to guarantee that all betting related to horse racing was regulated, safe and compliant with the country's laws, thereby protecting athletes, bettors and the credibility of the sport.

BHRA was also advised to uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards doping as anything less undermines fairness and the spirit of competition. To private sector and the broader business community, the minister revealed that their partnership could accelerate the professionalism of the sport and unlock economic opportunities particularly in rural communities where horse racing was deeply woven into the cultural fabric.

Together, she said they could nurture future champions and transform horse racing into a sustainable, competitive and economically impactful industry.

North West District commissioner, Thabang Waloka appreciated the launch of the starting gates as an indication that the sport was growing in leaps and bounds. Infrastructure development, he said was critical for local economy.

BOPA