Kenya: Ketraco Signs Sh40.4bn PPP to Expand, Modernise Power Transmission Network

Nairobi — The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) has signed a Sh40.4 billion ($311 million) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with a consortium comprising Africa50 and Power Grid Corporation of India, marking a major step in the expansion and modernisation of Kenya's power transmission network.

The project will be fully financed, implemented, operated and maintained by the private sector, with no public funds committed.

It covers the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of two high-voltage transmission lines and associated substations aimed at improving grid reliability, integrating renewable energy and strengthening power supply across Western and Northern Kenya.

The consortium brings together Africa50, a pan-African infrastructure investment platform backed by 33 African governments, the African Development Bank Group and other institutions, and Power Grid Corporation of India, one of the world's largest transmission utilities, responsible for transmitting about 50 per cent of India's electricity.

The project was initiated as a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) and approved under Section 61 of the PPP Act, 2021. It received approvals from the PPP Committee, KETRACO's Board, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the Office of the Attorney General, culminating in the signing of the project agreements on December 15, 2025.

The PPP covers two major transmission lines. The 400kV Lessos-Loosuk line will pass through Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and Samburu counties, providing an alternative evacuation route for up to 300MW of geothermal power from the Baringo-Silali fields. The 220kV Kibos-Kakamega-Musaga line will serve Kisumu, Vihiga and Kakamega counties, extending the high-voltage grid into Western Kenya for the first time and reducing voltage instability and technical losses.

"This partnership demonstrates the strength of Kenya's investment environment and the confidence of global partners in our energy agenda. We are accelerating access to reliable and affordable electricity while laying the foundation for industrialisation, job creation and inclusive economic growth," Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi announced today.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the project reflects strong fiscal discipline, noting that the full cost will be borne by the private partner.

He added that cost recovery will be through an availability-based tariff payable only after independent certification of completed works, with the concession period capped at 30 years.

Under the agreement, Africa50 and Power Grid will establish a project company to manage the infrastructure over the concession period.

KETRACO will make performance-based availability payments, while an independent expert jointly appointed by both parties will oversee delivery. At the end of the concession, all assets will revert to KETRACO in good condition and free of encumbrances.

KETRACO Acting Managing Director Eng. Kipkemoi Kibias said the company plans to develop an additional 8,000 kilometres of transmission lines over the next 20 years, requiring about $5 billion in investment, but limited public funding has necessitated increased private sector participation.

"This PPP reflects our commitment to innovative financing solutions to bridge the transmission financing gap and deliver critical infrastructure," said Kibias.

The project aligns with Kenya's Least Cost Power Development Plan and KETRACO's Transmission Master Plan, and will support the integration of geothermal and wind power, including from Baringo-Silali and the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project, helping reduce reliance on costly thermal generation.

Africa50 CEO Alain Ebobissé said the deal represents an Africa-first Independent Power Transmission model that can be replicated across the continent, while Power Grid Corporation of India Chairman and Managing Director Dr. R.K. Tyagi said the partnership combines global technical expertise with innovative project structuring to unlock Africa's energy potential.