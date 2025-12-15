Tunisia: Trial of NGO Workers Accused of Assisting 'Illegal' Migration Opens in Tunisia

Aid workers accused of assisting irregular migration to Tunisia went on trial on Monday, as Amnesty International criticised what it called "the relentless criminalisation of civil society" in the country.

Six staff members of the Tunisian branch of the France Terre d'Asile aid group, along with 17 municipal workers from the eastern city of Sousse, face charges of sheltering migrants and facilitating their "illegal entry and residence".

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

Migration is a sensitive issue in Tunisia, a key transit point for tens of thousands of people seeking to reach Europe each year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A former head of Terre d'Asile Tunisie, Sherifa Riahi, is among the accused and has been detained for more than 19 months, according to her lawyer Abdellah Ben Meftah.

Two years on from EU deal, violence against migrants in Tunisia remains rife

'Bogus criminal trial'

"The only thing I'm sure of is that Sherifa and the other members of the association did nothing wrong. I'm certain they'll be released sooner or later. Will it be this Monday or at another hearing? I don't know, it's 50-50," Ben Meftah told RFI.

He also told French news agency AFP that the accused had carried out their work as part of a project approved by the state and in "direct coordination" with the government.

Amnesty denounced what it described as a "bogus criminal trial" and called on Tunisian authorities to drop the charges.

"They are being prosecuted simply for their legitimate work providing vital assistance and protection to refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in precarious situations," Sara Hashash, Amnesty's deputy MENA (Middle East North Africa) chief, said in the statement.

The defendants were arrested in May 2024 along with about a dozen humanitarian workers, including anti-racism pioneer Saadia Mosbah, whose trial is set to start later this month.

Driven from camp to camp, Tunisia's migrants still dream of Europe

Illegal migrants

In February 2023, President Kais Saied said "hordes of illegal migrants", many from sub-Saharan Africa, posed a demographic threat to the Arab-majority country.

His speech triggered a series of racially motivated attacks as thousands of sub-Saharan African migrants in Tunisia were pushed out of their homes and jobs.

Thousands were repatriated or attempted to cross the Mediterranean, while others were expelled to the desert borders with Algeria and Libya, where at least a hundred died that summer.

This came as the European Union boosted efforts to curb arrivals on its southern shores, including a 255-million-euro deal with Tunis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Legal Affairs NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

(with newswires)