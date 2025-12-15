Uganda: Museveni Promises More Tarmac Roads for Kakumiro As He Wraps Up Bunyoro Campaigns

President Museveni has concluded his campaign trail in the Bunyoro sub-region with renewed pledges to expand infrastructure and promote wealth creation in the area.

Speaking at a mega rally held at Kakeeka Grounds in Kakumiro Town Council, Kakumiro District, Museveni praised the peace ushered in by his National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, which he said has laid the foundation for development not only in Kakumiro and Bunyoro, but across the entire country.

"You can witness the roads we have tarmacked here; the electricity and water are all here. In terms of water, you are at 92 percent coverage. Many villages have clean water. Electricity has also reached many sub-counties in Kakumiro. Many areas now have tarmac roads," Museveni said.

He added that government plans to further expand the road network in the area.

"On the tarmacked roads, we shall add the Kazo-Mpara-Kyegegwa-Hapuyo-Karuguuza road, but also the Kisiita-Nkooko-Masode-Ntwetwe-Kiboga road. All these roads will be worked on," he said.

Earlier, the NRM Chairperson for Kakumiro and Minister of State for Transport, Fred Byamukama, told the gathering that Bunyoro has a total of 1,768 kilometres of national roads, over 600 kilometres of which are already tarmacked.

"Opposition deceives people that the tarmac came because of oil, yet these are President Museveni's pledges even before oil came," Byamukama said.

He noted that roads which are not yet tarmacked are regularly maintained to ensure they remain motorable throughout the year.

Minister Fred Byamukama praised President Museveni and the NRM for restoring peace in Kakumiro, which he said has been the foundation for the area's development.

"You helped us overcome the instability which also extended here at Birembo where you fought, and again in 2000 when the ADF insurgents attacked. We thank you because today there is peace," Byamukama said.

He also thanked the President for key infrastructure investments, including Kabale International Airport and the district administration block that was commissioned during the visit.

"We are grateful for Kabale International Airport and for the administration block that you commissioned here at the district today. We currently have 80 irrigation schemes, while electricity coverage now stands at 66 percent, and we are confident that once we protect these gains, we shall receive more schemes to further improve agricultural productivity," Byamukama said.

Addressing the rally in Lunyoro, the local dialect, President Museveni emphasised that despite the visible infrastructure development, prosperity would be meaningless if people remained poor, urging residents to focus on wealth creation.

"In 1995, I moved around the country asking Ugandans not to work only for their stomachs--subsistence production--but to also get involved in commercial production and do this with calculation. In 1996, I told people about the four-acre model, where one acre is for coffee, another for fruits, then grass for zero-grazing cattle, food for the home and behind the house, chicken for eggs, and in swamps rear fish," Museveni said.

He said he was pleased that some Ugandans had embraced this advice, citing Kakumiro's own Minister Byamukama as an example.

"I advised him and he started as soon as possible with coffee, fruits, grass for dairy cattle, pigs and chicken for eggs. From eggs, he sells 302 trays of eggs every day, and in a month, he gets over Shs80 million. This is only from the sale of eggs," Museveni said.

The President further noted that fish farming presents another lucrative opportunity, saying one can earn more than Shs140 million from the enterprise.

He added that even people with small pieces of land can engage in profitable ventures, while those with larger land holdings can invest in crops such as sugarcane, tea and cotton.

Museveni stressed that success in any enterprise requires proper planning and calculation, noting that government programmes such as the Parish Development Model are designed to support wealth creation.

"As NRM, we don't hoodwink people with roads, electricity and schools, but we tell them the truth that wealth creation is key. We give them advice but also help them to create wealth by putting in place funds. Africa is wealthy and doesn't need any donations from the whites because we have everything here. The only problem is the people who don't know what to do, but we shall continue advising them," Museveni said.