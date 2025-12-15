Uganda: CJ Dollo Touts Judiciary Reforms, New Courts and Digital Systems At National Court Open Day

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has highlighted major reforms within the Judiciary, including the expansion of courts, promotion of alternative justice systems and increased use of digital technologies, as key drivers of improved access to justice in Uganda.

Speaking at the 2nd National Court Open Day held at Kololo Independence Grounds on Monday, the Chief Justice said the annual event is intended to strengthen accountability by creating direct interaction between courts, court users and justice sector stakeholders.

"The authority we exercise is given to us by the people of Uganda through the Constitution," Owiny-Dollo said.

"Accordingly, we have a duty to account to you for what we are doing, and you have a right to question what we are not doing well."

He said the National Court Open Day provides an opportunity for citizens to engage the Judiciary beyond courtrooms and seek explanations on how justice services are delivered.

Owiny-Dollo reported that the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal have now fully relocated to their permanent home at the new Judiciary Headquarters above City Square in Kampala, describing the twin-tower complex as a major boost to service delivery.

According to the Chief Justice, the new facilities improve accessibility, including for persons with disabilities, and are equipped with modern court halls, digital recording systems, elevators, security infrastructure, parking facilities and staff wellness centres.

"These facilities are intended to improve efficiency, convenience for court users and the overall performance of judicial officers," he said, thanking government and taxpayers for funding the project.

On justice reform, Owiny-Dollo underscored the Judiciary's push for Alternative Justice Systems (AJS), launched in 2023, which seek to resolve disputes in a less adversarial, more affordable and reconciliatory manner.

He said plea bargaining, mediation and small claims courts have reduced case backlog, saved judicial time and contributed to prison decongestion, while promoting reconciliation between disputing parties.

"You have a life to live after the case," he told the public, urging Ugandans to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

The Chief Justice also pointed to progress in digital transformation through the Electronic Court Case Management and Information System (ECCMIS), which was rolled out in 2022. He said all courts in Kampala are now enrolled, with several upcountry High Court circuits joining the system.

To support this transition, the Judicature (Electronic Filing, Service and Virtual Proceedings) Rules, 2024 were enacted to guide litigants and lawyers on electronic filing, service and virtual hearings.

Owiny-Dollo said the Judiciary has also intensified efforts to improve integrity and fight corruption, citing the work of the Judiciary Disciplinary Committee and the Inspectorate of Courts in addressing misconduct, delays and abuse of office.

"I encourage you to report any complaints to these offices for follow-up and redress," he said.

On court expansion, the Chief Justice revealed that recent statutory instruments have increased High Court circuits from 20 to 38 and magisterial areas from 80 to 157, significantly reducing travel distances and delays for court users.

He added that Court of Appeal services will soon be decentralised to regional centres including Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Jinja, Masaka, Mbale, Mbarara and Mubende, with construction already underway in Gulu and Mbarara.

Despite the progress, Owiny-Dollo acknowledged persistent challenges, particularly limited funding amid rising demand for judicial services due to increased court presence and public awareness.

"The increased demand for Judiciary services calls for more resources and more innovations," he said, assuring Ugandans of the Judiciary's commitment to efficient and fair administration of justice.

He concluded by calling for continued cooperation from the public, noting that a functional justice system underpins economic growth, investment and national stability.