Uganda: Mubaje Urges Imaams to Promote Unity, Economic Self-Reliance and Peaceful Elections

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has called on mosque Imaams to strengthen unity among Muslim communities, embrace economic empowerment programmes and uphold peace ahead of the forthcoming national elections, warning that poverty and internal divisions leave religious leaders vulnerable to manipulation.

He made the remarks while closing the 2nd Annual Eastern Regional Imaams' Retreat at Nkoma Senior Secondary School in Mbale City.

"Imaams are shepherds entrusted with spiritual leadership and social responsibility, and will be accountable for how they guide their communities,"he said.

More than 3,000 Imaams from 11 Muslim districts in Eastern Uganda attended the three-day retreat held from December 12 to 14, organised by the Office of the Eastern Muslim Regional Assistant to the Mufti.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Participants received training in modern communication for Islamic propagation, leadership and management, household income generation and SACCO formation.

Mufti Mubaje cautioned against sectarian disputes rooted in minor theological differences, recalling a period of deep divisions among Muslims across the country.

He said sustained dialogue and structured Imaam seminars had previously helped restore unity, particularly between elders and youth, and urged leaders to focus on shared values rather than divisive interpretations.

He encouraged Imaams to adopt self-sustaining economic initiatives, warning that financial vulnerability exposes them to exploitation by "errant rich individuals" pursuing selfish interests.

As part of the drive for financial inclusion, the Mufti urged registration into an ongoing SACCO initiative awaiting presidential support and officially launched five new SACCOs for the districts of Kibuku, Sironko, Bududa, Butaleja and Tororo.

Earlier, the retreat's convenor, Dr Sheikh Ahmad Hamid Wadenga, said the programme was designed to deepen Islamic values while operationalising the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council's amended constitution, which provides for the inclusion of women and youth in leadership.

He urged Imaams to work closely with Muslim women and youth leaders and to tap into government poverty alleviation programmes, noting that many religious leaders remain unaware of such opportunities.

The Mufti also called for discipline and restraint during the upcoming elections, urging Imaams to guide their followers towards peaceful participation and national stability.