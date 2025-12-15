Sudan: Chargé d'Affaires At Sudan Embassy in the Netherlands Calls for Condemnation of Terrorist Militias and Their Supporters

The Hague, 14 December 2025 (SUNA) - The Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the Embassy of Sudan in the Netherlands, Ms. Amima Al-Sharif, called for the condemnation of terrorist militias and those providing them with financial, media, political, and military support.

This statement was made in Sudan's national statement during the 37th session of the Board of Governors of the Common Fund for Commodities (CFC), held in The Hague on Wednesday, 10 December.

The statement highlighted the serious challenges resulting from the war imposed on Sudan and the violations committed by the rebel militias. It also reaffirmed Sudan's support for the Strategic Framework Document, which is hoped to be a positive step in developing the Fund's work, fully aligned with the priorities of developing countries, in order to enhance the Fund's impact for small producers and local communities, especially at a time when donor countries hesitate to approve the document.

The Council's work receives extensive attention and participation from developing countries on one hand, and donor countries coordinating their efforts with the Fund and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on the other.