Sudan: Director of General Intelligence Visits Sennar to Assess Security Situation

The Head of the General Intelligence Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, visited Sennar State today to review security conditions and ongoing stability efforts.

Meeting with the Sennar State Security Committee, in the presence of Wali Major General (Rtd.) Al-Zubeir Hassan Al-Sayid, General Mufaddal reaffirmed the agency's central role in supporting the Armed Forces in the "Battle of Dignity" and carrying out its national duties.

He urged the state government to implement major economic and investment projects, particularly in agriculture and horticulture, to strengthen stability and encourage the return of citizens.

The Wali praised the General Intelligence Service's contributions to maintaining security and supporting the agricultural season.

General Mufaddal's visit is part of a broader tour of several states, including Khartoum, White Nile, North Kordofan, Al-Gezira, and the Blue Nile region, to oversee security operations and review the performance of security agencies.