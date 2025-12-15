Two high-level hearings are investigating accusations that a drug trafficking cartel has infiltrated South Africa's law enforcement and politics. The combined proceedings have laid bare distrust among the country's law enforcers and revealed some traits of the individuals implicated in the scandal.

Startling revelations and allegations have emerged from two sets of proceedings focused on accusations that a drug cartel has infiltrated South Africa's policing, politics and private security industry.

On the lighter side were some quirks, including that former police minister Bheki Cele never replies to messages on his cellphone.

He only deals with calls.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On the darker side were allegations, from a now-murdered witness, that a crime suspect was tortured to death in Brakpan in a 2022 cover-up involving metro police officers.

The two sets of hearings -- the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament's ad hoc committee -- were launched earlier this year to investigate allegations first publicised on 6 July.

That was when the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, held a press conference and made a range of accusations, including about the drug cartel infiltration into South Africa's criminal justice system.

According to police officers, the cartel is known as the Big Five.

The Madlanga Commission commenced in September, while the ad hoc committee started hearing testimony the following month.

Both hearings have concluded for the year and will resume in 2026.

Parliament's ad hoc proceedings have at times been heated, while the Madlanga Commission has...