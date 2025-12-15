South Africa: Smart Moves to Make the Most of Your Tax-Free Investment

14 December 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kenny Meiring

To get the full benefit of a tax-free investment, you should leave your money invested for as long as possible.

Question

I have a tax-free investment at the bank, but the returns seem lower than what my friends are getting from their tax-free investments at an investment company. Can I move my investment or take out another tax-free investment elsewhere?

Answer

Tax-free investments were introduced to encourage South Africans to save over the long term. They offer generous incentives to investors:

  • No tax on interest;
  • No tax on dividends;
  • No capital gains (CGT) tax; and
  • All proceeds can be withdrawn tax-free.

Tax-free investments can cause confusion. The rules are deceptively simple, but the consequences of misunderstanding them can be expensive - especially if you fall foul of contribution limits or use them for short-term saving.

To get the full benefit of a tax-free investment, you should leave your money invested for as long as possible because the bulk of the benefit comes from the capital gain, which is not taxed. The structure is not suitable for the short-term parking of money; it is specifically geared towards investors who are willing to leave their funds untouched for a decade or longer, as the capital gain needs time to grow.

There are three rules:

1. The annual contribution limit is R36,000

This limit applies across...

