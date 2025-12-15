South Africa: Stephen Grootes - My Person of the Year Is Lesetja Kganyago

Daily Maverick columnist Stephen Grootes believes SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago deserves to be named Person of the Year for his bold move to lower South Africa's inflation target -- an achievement set to ease the cost of living and benefit millions of South Africans for years to come.

While our country often gives the impression it is beset by impossible problems, it is also blessed with exceptional people. As they make their contributions in different ways, very few can claim to have driven a process that will lower the prices of goods that you buy. A decision that should improve lives for generations to come. Lesetja Kganyago is my pick for Person of the Year.

It is probably in the nature of a central bank governor to treat inflation as the enemy. But importantly, to be sensible about it.

As any Japanese citizen can tell you, without a little bit of inflation your economy will not grow. The trick, of course, is to get to the right level of inflation that both creates economic growth, and yet doesn't put too much pressure on the poor (who suffer the most when the price of bread goes up).

Of the many, many contributions to our society made by Tito Mboweni (who passed away just over a year ago), one of the most important was his leadership when the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) adopted inflation targeting in 2000.

At the time, considering the nature of our economy, the bank was told...