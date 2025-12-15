Africa: Chairperson of the AU Commission (AUC) Strongly Condemns Deadly Drone Attack On Peacekeeping Base in Kadugli, Sudan

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, strongly condemns the deadly drone attack targeting the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) logistics peacekeeping base in Kadugli, Sudan, which resulted in the loss of lives and injuries among Bangladeshi peacekeeping personnel. This reprehensible act constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and an attack on efforts to promote peace and stability in Sudan.

The AUC Chairperson extends sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The African Union expresses its full solidarity with the affected peacekeeping personnel and their contributing countries.

The AUC Chairperson underscores that attacks against peacekeepers are unacceptable and undermine regional and international peace and security. Such acts will not deter the African Union and its partners from their commitment to supporting peace operations and protecting civilians.

The AUC Chairperson calls for those responsible for this attack to be swiftly identified and held accountable and urges all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international law, including the protection of peacekeepers and humanitarian personnel.

The African Union remains steadfast in its commitment to peace, security, and stability in Sudan and reiterates its support for efforts aimed at achieving a lasting and inclusive political solution to the conflict.

