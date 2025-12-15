Africa: Communiqué of the Chairperson of the AU Commission On the 25th Anniversary of the Algiers Agreement

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Algiers Agreement, the Chairperson of the Commission , H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, wishes to pay a tribute to the historic achievement of peace that the Agreement represented for Ethiopia and Eritrea, and to the enduring aspirations of the peoples of both sister nations for cooperation and shared prosperity.

The Chairperson extends deep appreciation to the Government and people of Algeria for their role in facilitating and shepherding the negotiations that culminated in the signing of the Agreement.

As we mark this anniversary, the Chairperson calls upon Ethiopia and Eritrea to renew their commitment to the spirit of the Algiers Agreement, and to embrace dialogue, good neighborliness as the best path to durable good-neighbourliness. The stability of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region, and the wellbeing of their peoples, depend on sustained efforts to strengthen trust, deepen cooperation, and prevent escalations that undermine collective security.

The Chairperson reiterates the readiness of the Commission to support both states--and the wider region--in advancing peace, development, and cross border cooperation. The Commission remains committed to accompanying all efforts that reinforce regional stability and uphold the principles of the African Union.

The African Union stands with Ethiopia and Eritrea as they look toward a future anchored in peace, partnership, and shared destiny.

