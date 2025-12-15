Rwanda Parliament Volleyball Team Outclasses Uganda At Inter-Parliamentary Games

14 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

Rwanda's men's parliamentary volleyball team outshone their Ugandan counterparts on Monday evening, securing a 3-1 victory in an entertaining encounter played at Lugogo Indoor Stadium as the 15th Inter-Parliamentary Games drew to a close.

Captained by Valens Muhakwa, the chairperson of Rwanda's Public Accounts Committee and a member of Murumunawabo County, Team Rwanda set the tone early by taking the opening set 25-21.

Uganda fought back strongly in the second set but narrowly lost it 26-24 after a spirited contest.

Home fans were lifted in the third set when Uganda dominated proceedings, defeating Rwanda 25-11, with Baajam Ben, Kamara Nicolas, and Mbwatekamwa Jaffa standing out for their sharp play and teamwork.

Uganda's push to force a deciding fifth set, however, fell short in the fourth set, as Rwanda edged them 28-26 to seal the match and silence the largely Ugandan crowd led by Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko.

The two-week tournament brought together members of parliament from six teams representing Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the East African Legislative Assembly.

The games will officially conclude on Tuesday following a football match between the parliaments of Uganda and Kenya at Phillip Omondi Stadium.

