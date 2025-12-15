Namibia: Several Robbery Incidents Recorded in Capital

The Namibian Police have recorded several robberies in Windhoek over the weekend.

In Klein Windhoek, it is alleged that five suspects were found in possession of a suspected stolen concrete mixer valued at N$45 000, after being spotted by police officers on patrol on Saturday.

It is alleged that three male suspects fled the scene, while two were arrested and the item was recovered.

In a separate incident in the same area at around midday on Friday, it is alleged that unknown suspects broke into the complainant's vehicle using an unknown object and stole a toolbox valued at N$18 800. No arrests or recoveries have been made, and the police investigation continues.

On Saturday at around 07h00 in the bushes at the Cimbebasia area, it is alleged that a couple walking their dogs were approached by three armed unknown male suspects who attempted to rob them.

One of the victims allegedly drew his firearm and fired shots, striking one suspect, who died on the spot. The deceased's next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made, and the police investigation continues.

Another robbery incident was recorded on Saturday around 11h30 at Wernhill Shopping Centre in Windhoek, where it is alleged that a private security vehicle with four guards was attacked by four armed suspects who fired shots as the guards were about to drop off cash at ATMs.

It is alleged that the suspects took a shotgun and cash from the guards before fleeing the scene in a charcoal grey sedan.

No arrests or recoveries have been made. Police investigations continue.

