Namibia: WMF Managing Director Suspended As Finance Storm Hits Defence Company August 26

The managing director (MD) of the Windhoeker Maschinenfabrik (WMF), colonel Petrus Anton, was suspended this week to allow for an investigation into the military-owned subsidiary over alleged financial accountability issues.

Last year, a whistle-blower leaked information to Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda about N$7 million paid to WMF for the manufacturing of spare parts for a Werwolf vehicle.

The parts were delivered, but the money was not paid to the company.

Anton's associates claim he opposed this transaction as well as another deal.

Anton declined to comment when approached yesterday.

Some military sources say he is under investigation for alleged financial accountability issues.

WMF is a subsidiary of Namibian Defence Force company August 26 Holdings.

August 26 has for years not produced financial reports, which the parliament has also demanded to no avail.

August 26 board chairperson Fillimon Shafashike did not respond to questions yesterday, saying he is currently out of the country.

"In the meantime, I will refer your questions to the management team for their coordination and appropriate response," he said.

August 26 has, meanwhile, appointed Dawid Brown, the founding director of its other subsidiary, Satcom, as WMF's acting MD.

Satcom specialises in the design and production of advanced military communication equipment, along with the development of versatile mounting and racking systems and complementary add-on accessories.

Brown yesterday acknowledged receipt of queries and indicated he would provide a response today.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani last year revisited his previous demand for August 26 Holdings to make its audited financial statements publicly available.

Venaani posed questions to prime minister Elijah Ngurare in parliament in April.

"I have consistently advocated for transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. A significant concern has been the August 26 Holding Company, a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, which has not publicly released its audited financial statements since its establishment in 1998," he said at the time.

