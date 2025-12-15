Namibia: Police Call On Public for Information Leading to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

The Windhoek City Police are urging the public to come forward with information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved in the robbery of a cash-in-transit vehicle at Wernhil Shopping Centre on Saturday.

The suspects allegedly made away with N$380 000.

City Police spokesperson superintendent Marcelline Murapo, in a media statement, says the suspects are believed to have fled in a sedan.

"The vehicle is suspected to have a bullet damage, and the suspects are armed and dangerous," she says.

We are appealing to the public to report at the nearest police station, call the Windhoek City Police on 061 302 302, or text to 4444 - for those who wish to remain anonymous, Murapo says.

