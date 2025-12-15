Namibia: NBC Announces Former Manager's Death

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has announced the death of its former Funkhaus manager, Lucia Engombe, who died at the age of 53.

NBC made the announcement on social media on Saturday.

Engombe's death was confirmed by a close family member, who says she died following an illness at the Oshakati State Hospital.

"The NBC expresses condolences over the death of the former long-serving employee, Engombe," NBC said.

The national broadcaster said Engombe started her employment with the NBC in 2000 as an assistant producer in the religious section.

Three years later she was permanently employed as a German radio service producer, rising in rank in 2010 to senior producer.

In 2015, Engombe was appointed manager in an acting capacity for the German service, and in the following year, was appointed substantively to that position.

She served in that capacity for five years until her resignation after serving the corporation for 17 years.

Engombe was among the hundreds of Namibian children who were sent to Germany between the late 1970s and 1980s for upbringing and training during the liberation struggle.

She authored a book titled 'Kind Nr. 95' about her experience in socialist Germany.

She is survived by her siblings.

Memorial and funeral arrangements are yet confirmed.

