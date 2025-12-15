Sudan: Intelligence Director Reviews Security, Development in Al-Gadarif

14 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Director General of the General Intelligence Service, Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, reviewed the overall security and development situation in Al-Gadarif during a visit and talks with the State Security Committee, chaired by Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, Wali of Al-Gadarif.

Mufaddal commended the committee's efforts to sustain security and stability, praising coordination across the security agencies and its positive impact on the state. He also lauded Al-Gadarif's role in safeguarding Sudan's food security through a successful agricultural season, as well as the state's support for war-displaced citizens and their return following the liberation of affected areas. He reaffirmed his support for the state's development and service initiatives.

For his part, Al-Gadarif Wali welcomed the visit, describing it as successful and productive. He said the State Security Committee operates in close harmony to preserve stability, and praised the General Intelligence Service for its role alongside the Armed Forces, as well as its efforts to combat cross-border crimes, including arms, drug and human trafficking, and other threats to national security.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.