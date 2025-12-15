Sudan: Intelligence Director Reviews Security, Development in Al-Gadarif

- Director General of the General Intelligence Service, Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, reviewed the overall security and development situation in Al-Gadarif during a visit and talks with the State Security Committee, chaired by Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, Wali of Al-Gadarif.

Mufaddal commended the committee's efforts to sustain security and stability, praising coordination across the security agencies and its positive impact on the state. He also lauded Al-Gadarif's role in safeguarding Sudan's food security through a successful agricultural season, as well as the state's support for war-displaced citizens and their return following the liberation of affected areas. He reaffirmed his support for the state's development and service initiatives.

For his part, Al-Gadarif Wali welcomed the visit, describing it as successful and productive. He said the State Security Committee operates in close harmony to preserve stability, and praised the General Intelligence Service for its role alongside the Armed Forces, as well as its efforts to combat cross-border crimes, including arms, drug and human trafficking, and other threats to national security.