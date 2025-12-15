Sudan: TSC President Receives Letter From South Sudanese President

14 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, today received a written message from South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, focusing on bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation across multiple sectors.

The handover took place during Al-Burhan's meeting with a high-level South Sudanese delegation led by Tut Galuak, Presidential Advisor for Security Affairs.

Speaking to the press, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maawia Osman Khalid, said the discussion emphasized the strong bonds between the peoples of Sudan and South Sudan. He added that the TSC President directed all state bodies at ministerial and technical levels to engage with their South Sudanese counterparts on issues of mutual interest, particularly in energy, oil, trade, and economic sectors, alongside political relations. Ambassador Khalid highlighted South Sudan's supportive stance toward Sudan.

South Sudanese Foreign Minister, Mandi Simaya, stated that President Kiir's message reflects the brotherly relations between the two nations. He noted that the meeting covered several topics, including oil, trade, and investment, with both sides exchanging views and reaffirming the strength of bilateral ties.

The two countries also agreed to engage delegations in technical and bilateral meetings to address shared interests.

