Southern Africa: Is Namibia Ready for Oil?

As one of Africa's most anticipated offshore oil frontiers, Namibia stands at a historic moment in its economic journey. The excitement around the Orange Basin discoveries - estimated at billions of barrels of oil equivalent - has returned after a brief lull caused by technical reassessments by operators.

A Final Investment Decision (FID), contingent upon mutually beneficial long-term guarantees, now appears increasingly likely.

Yet, beneath the optimism lies a pressing and uncomfortable question we need to confront honestly: is Namibia truly ready for oil?

This is not a question for industry alone. It is a question for parliament, policymakers, businesses, training institutions, and ordinary Namibians alike.

The danger today is complacency - the mistaken belief that we have "10 years" before oil matters. That assumption is profoundly flawed.

Once an FID is announced, the oil project immediately enters the construction phase, a period lasting six to eight years, during which economic activity starts to surge sharply.

This is not a distant future event. It is the window in which most jobs are created, most contracts are awarded, and most opportunities are either captured - or lost.

THE 'JOB POOL'

According to the Oil and Gas Industrial Baseline Survey for Namibia conducted by Deloitte, a single deep-water Floating Production Storage and Offloading development could generate around 5 000 jobs during the construction phase, including 500 direct, 2 000 indirect, and 2 500 induced jobs.

These jobs are not confined to engineers on rigs; they span transport, construction, catering, logistics, security, retail, information and communication technology, civil works, and professional services.

Crucially, international experience shows that well over two-thirds of in-country economic value in upstream oil and gas typically comes from services, not from oil extraction itself.

This means that Namibia's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the real front line of oil-led development. But are they ready?

The baseline survey paints a sobering picture.

While over 80% of local companies express strong interest in participating in oil and gas, many lack the certification, working capital, skilled personnel, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) systems required to meet international standards.

Only 14% do annual HSSE reporting, and fewer than a third have robust monitoring systems in place.

In oil and gas, these are not negotiable extras - they are entry tickets.

INTERVENTION NEEDED NOW

The construction phase also demands a vast range of products and services: construction and installation yards, bulk construction materials, cement, steel fabrication, mechanical installation, waste management, warehousing, transport fleets, accommodation, catering, medical services, drilling support, port and marine logistics, power generation, and inspection and certification services.

Many of these are already present in Namibia but are not yet aligned to oil and gas standards.

The workforce challenge is equally urgent.

While Namibia has strengths in civil construction, logistics, hospitality, and general engineering, there are acute shortages in petroleum engineering, offshore welding, pipefitting, industrial process operations, diving certification, and oil-specific HSSE skills.

Without deliberate intervention now, high value roles will inevitably be filled from abroad.

Recognising this risk, and drawing lessons from other oil-producing countries, there is a need to complement ongoing efforts by the government and the industry through more structured engagement with operators on future skills requirements; undertaking a national oil and gas skills audit; establishing a centralised skills database; creating a comprehensive register of local service providers; and targeted SME mentorship programmes.

These are practical and achievable steps but only if they are pursued with urgency.

LAWMAKERS MUST SHOW URGENCY

Parliament's recent view that petroleum reforms are "not urgent" reflects a misunderstanding of how oil economies develop.

Other countries have learned - often painfully - that delay in institutional readiness weakens local participation and entrenches dependency.

Namibia still has the advantage of timing. But that advantage is rapidly diminishing.

Oil will not wait for us to be ready.

If we do not put our legislative frameworks, governance structures, SME support systems, skills pipelines, and certification pathways in place now, we will simply watch history unfold from the sidelines.

This is our moment to put our house in order.

The cost of delay will not be measured in missed debates but in missed generations of opportunity. The time to act is now.

- Cons Karamata, chief executive of the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN).

EAN is the organiser of the annual Namibia Oil and Gas Conference.

