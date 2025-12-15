Namibia: A Nation Built On Sacrifice Still Failing On Shelter

column

On Windhoek, 10 December, Namibia observed International Human Rights Day, which coincides with Namibia Women's Day, which commemorates the significant contribution of Namibian women to the struggle for independence.

Sixty-six years ago, Anna Mungunda, a brave young woman, and other Namibians were brutally shot and killed by the apartheid regime in Windhoek as they resisted the forced removal of black Namibians from the Old Location to Katutura.

Mungunda subsequently became one of nine national heroes identified at the inauguration of Heroes' Acre near Windhoek.

At the occasion, founding president Sam Nujoma noted that on 26 August 2002, "12 peaceful demonstrators were killed and more than 50 others were injured in the face of police brutality, a courageous and fearless young woman by the name of Kakurukaze Mungunda demonstrated her bravery and heroism by setting alight the car of De Wet who was the superintendent of the Windhoek Old Location.

"She was shot on the spot and killed in cold blood by the South African apartheid repressive police. To her revolutionary spirit and his visionary memory, we humbly offer our honour and respect."

Brave lives lost in such tragic circumstances should always remind us of our resolve to ensure that Namibia addresses issues such as a lack of housing with urgency and renewed zeal.

Harsh realities

As a country, have we betrayed the blood of those who stood against colonial oppression and paid the ultimate price, that of sacrificing their lives for a better Namibia.

Today, we battle with economic policies and laws that are oppressive in nature and continue to force Namibians to live on the margins.

In as much as no Namibian has been shot and killed by the police in resisting being relocated, many are pushed silently into poor housing quality areas.

As a country, it is time we design housing policies that speak to the socio-economic realities of our people.

We need to align our housing ownership schemes, laws and policies and our financing models in such a way that Namibians are not exposed to financial stress and strain that affects their mental health and induces health complications that can lead to stress, depression and even psychological trauma.

Moreover, Namibia faces a housing backlog, partly because of high rural urban migration and also the high cost of servicing of land, that has also been used as a pretext to sell land at a very high cost.

Overpricing

We also face overpriced houses with prices determined by commercial banks and not valuation market considerations.

Other issues include the poor quality of low-income houses, the eviction of those who can't afford to pay their mortgages, and lengthy home loan repayment periods of 20 years.

Worse still, private-public partnerships meant to speed up the servicing of land and provide decent and affordable housing have become get-rich-quick schemes for the developers.

Although, these models appear to be well intentioned, they have resulted in defeating the very purpose they were meant to address as house prices continue to rise exponentially.

Alternatives

We also witness very tiny plot sizes reminiscent of the single quarters in Katutura and big plots in former affluent suburbs.

The streets in former affluent neighbourhoods are wider compared to narrow streets in low-cost housing areas.

A number of alternatives to address the housing crisis that Namibia faces are thus discussed briefly.

Firstly, Namibia should have a housing policy that prescribes a minimum size of plots that can be given to applicants that will allow for extensions and space for recreation.

The repayment period of housing loans with commercial banks should be reduced from 20 years to 10 years.

Currently, motor vehicle loans are repaid in a very short time compared to home loans. It's time we also build houses that reflect our cultural orientation.

Many of our houses are Western in design and continue to reflect the subtle effects of colonialism, reinforcing a sense of inferiority in the African mind.

Foundations of wellbeing

Lastly, the government should put a cap on plot prices, especially where government has subsidised the servicing of such land.

It should also invest heavily in rural projects so that the high rural urban migration can be slowed done and minimise the rate of informal settlements springing up in major urban centres and the capital city.

It is clear that housing is a basic human right and is recognised as such by international law as it is essential for dignity, health, and realising other rights, requiring safe, affordable, habitable, accessible, and culturally appropriate shelter.

Housing ultimately forms the foundation for family, community, and individual well-being, enabling participation in society and preventing cycles of poverty and poor health often caused by homelessness or inadequate housing.

Sinvula Mudabeti, son of the soil.

