Southern Africa: Namibia 24th At Junior Women's Hockey World Cup

Namibia finished 24th at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile on Saturday after losing their final play-off match 2-1 to Zimbabwe.

Namibia took the lead through a field goal by Maryke Kruger in the seventh minute but Zimbabwe equalised through a field goal by Nyasha Bvute just before the end of the first quarter.

The teams were still level at halftime, but Zimbabwe took the lead midway through the third quarter through a field goal by Panaka Kambadza.

Namibia pushed hard in the final quarter but could not break through as Zimbabwe held on for a narrow win.

That saw Zimbabwe finishing 23rd and Namibia 24th out of the 24 competing teams at the junior world cup.

Namibia lost all their matches in Pool C during the group strages.

On 1 December they lost 13-0 to India, and two days later lost 4-1 to Ireland with Anthea Coetzee scoring their solitary goal in the last minute.

On 5 December, Namibia lost 8-0 to Germany to finsh bottom of Group C.

That put them into the 17-24th position play-off matches where they lost 4-0 to Scotland on 8 December, which gave them a 21-24th position play-off match against Austria two days later.

Namibia took an early lead with a field goal by Azaylee Philander, but Austria soon equalised from a short corner goal by Katharina Bauer to tie the score.

Austria took the lead through a short corner goal by Katharina Proksh in the second quarter to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Proksh added another short corner goal early in the third quarter to put Austria 3-1 ahead - a lead that they held till the end of the match.

That put Namibia through to the 23-24 position play-off match where they liost 2-1 to Zimbabwe to finish last out of the 24 competing nations.

It was the first time that Namibia had qualified for the Junior Women's Hockey World Cup.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, became the junior women's world champions when they beat Argentina 2-1 in the final on Saturday.

