Ethiopia Intensifies Efforts to Achieve Agricultural Transformation and Ensure Food Security, Minister Adisu

Addis Ababa — Minister of Agriculture, Adisu Arega, announced today that a range of critical initiatives are being rigorously implemented to realize Ethiopia's agricultural transformation agenda and ensure national food security.

The announcement came during a handover ceremony of essential field vehicles, motorbikes, and motorized water pumps to regional states and federal executive institutions.

As Ethiopia continues to advance its agricultural transformation agenda, the country is increasingly embracing mechanized farming as a cornerstone of its development strategy.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Ethiopia's economy, employing a large share of the population and contributing significantly to national GDP.

Mechanized farming has been instrumental in expanding wheat production and generating surplus supplies, marking notable successes in the sector, it was indicated.

The equipment, procured under the Ministry of Agriculture's Food System Resilience Program and the Ethiopia Climate-Resilient Wheat Value Chain Development Project, includes 267 field vehicles, 1,854 motorbikes, and 2,289 water pumps, with a total value of approximately 2 billion Ethiopian Birr, funded by various development partners.

During the handover ceremony, Minister Adisu emphasized the government's ongoing commitment to agricultural transformation.

He outlined plans to bring previously uncultivated land into production and promote multi-cropping systems, enabling farmers to harvest more than twice a year.

Complementary efforts are also underway to expand mechanization and enhance financial accessibility for farmers.

"These holistic initiatives are vital not only for ensuring food security but also for stimulating rural economic growth," Minister Adisu said, underscoring the transformative impact of the government's agricultural programs.

According to him, these holistic efforts, Adisu concluded, are vital for guaranteeing national food security and stimulating the rural economy.