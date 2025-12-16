Ethiopia: Award-Winning African Journalists Applaud Addis Ababa's Rapid Transformation

Addis Ababa — Award-winning African journalists have praised Addis Ababa for its unprecedented development surge, describing Ethiopia's capital as a fast-evolving city marked by modern infrastructure, cultural vibrancy, and inclusive growth.

The journalists shared their impressions with the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) after being recognized at the prestigious African Media Awards, jointly organized by the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) and the Patrice Lumumba Foundation.

The awards ceremony, hosted in Addis Ababa last week, evaluated more than 800 media entries from over 40 African countries, honoring 21 finalists and special award recipients in the presence of senior politicians and media leaders.

Participants expressed surprise at the city's rapid progress, citing new high-rise developments, improved services, a growing economy, strong connectivity, and a dynamic cultural scene.

Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, also the political capital of Africa as host of the African Union--has in recent years embarked on an ambitious and wide-ranging infrastructure development program aimed at transforming the city into a smart, modern urban center.

Driven by rapid urbanization and the need for sustainable growth, the initiative focuses on upgrading transport networks, expanding digital connectivity, modernizing public services, and developing smart governance systems to improve efficiency and quality of life, it was learned.

Observers note that these efforts are designed to strengthen Addis Ababa's role as a continental diplomatic hub, support economic expansion, enhance service delivery, and position the city as a model for smart urban development in Africa.

In that regard, Ayanda Holo, President of TV BRICS Africa, said Addis Ababa's transformation is increasingly visible with each visit.

He emphasized that the city's progress is driven by local residents and praised its inclusive urban development approach that strengthens community ties and ensures peaceful access to public spaces.

RT correspondent Athi Mtongana described Addis Ababa as a city where natural beauty, rich history, and modern architecture coexist seamlessly.

She highlighted the warmth of the people, vibrant markets, and lively music, noting the city's unique blend of tradition and modernity.

First-time visitor Francis Nyerere, grandson of Tanzania's founding father Julius Kambarage Nyerere, said he was deeply impressed by the hospitality of Addis Ababa's residents and the city's historical landmarks, which he described as culturally enriching.

Arise News Nigeria award winner Favour Barbara George also shared her admiration, pointing to landmarks such as Unity Park and the city's modern AI complex as symbols of Addis Ababa's balanced development.

She underscored the strong cultural ties between Ethiopia and Nigeria and encouraged Africans to experience the city firsthand.

The journalists collectively described Addis Ababa as a city of opportunity, resilience, and transformation--positioning it as a leading hub of Africa's urban and cultural renaissance.