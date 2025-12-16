Tanzania Supports SADC Efforts to Restore Peace in Madagascar

15 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomary

Bukoba — TANZANIA has supported the efforts of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to restore peace and harmony in the Republic of Madagascar, disrupted by a recent coup d'état.

Tanzanian Vice President, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, attended the Heads of State and Government of the Political, Defence and Security Organisation (SADC Organ Troika) Meeting, which discussed security and safety measures in the Indian Ocean Islands.

Dr Nchimbi convened the meeting via video conference from Bukoba in Kagera region today, December 15, 2025.

The meeting is on the ongoing steps taken by the Southern Development Community (SADC) to establish security in the Republic of Madagascar.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Ngwaru Maghembe.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.