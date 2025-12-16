Tanzania Supports SADC Efforts to Restore Peace in Madagascar

Bukoba — TANZANIA has supported the efforts of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to restore peace and harmony in the Republic of Madagascar, disrupted by a recent coup d'état.

Tanzanian Vice President, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, attended the Heads of State and Government of the Political, Defence and Security Organisation (SADC Organ Troika) Meeting, which discussed security and safety measures in the Indian Ocean Islands.

Dr Nchimbi convened the meeting via video conference from Bukoba in Kagera region today, December 15, 2025.

The meeting is on the ongoing steps taken by the Southern Development Community (SADC) to establish security in the Republic of Madagascar.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Ngwaru Maghembe.