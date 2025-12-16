South Africa: IFP Welcomes the Defeat of the MKP Motion of No Confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) welcomes and notes the decisive defeat of the MKP's motion of no confidence in the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Honourable Thami Ntuli. This outcome affirms the confidence of the Legislature in the Premier's leadership and the stability of the Provincial Government he leads.

The IFP expresses its full and unequivocal support for Premier Ntuli and the Provincial Executive. At a time when KwaZulu-Natal faces serious socio-economic challenges, communities require a government that is focused on delivery, cooperation, and building a capable and ethical state. The defeat of this motion allows the Provincial Government to continue its work uninterrupted, in the interests of the people of the province.

The IFP further strongly condemns the conduct of the MKP during the proceedings surrounding this motion. The violent, aggressive, and intimidatory behaviour displayed is unacceptable in a democratic legislature and represents a direct assault on the principles of constitutional democracy, accountability, and respect for institutions of governance.

In particular, the IFP condemns in the strongest terms the manner in which the Speaker of the Legislature was treated. Such conduct perpetuates gender-based violence by normalising the intimidation, harassment, and disrespect of women in positions of authority. This behaviour has no place in our society, our politics, or our legislatures, and it undermines the collective national effort to end gender-based violence and protect the dignity of women. Political disagreement must never be pursued through threats, violence, or misogynistic conduct.

The IFP also wishes to thank its leadership at all levels, party structures, and loyal supporters who came out in full force to demonstrate their unity, discipline, and unwavering support for the Provincial Government. Their visible presence was a powerful affirmation of the IFP's commitment to stability, constitutionalism, and responsible leadership in KwaZulu-Natal.

The IFP remains strong, united and committed to its onward march towards 2026 local government elections. The IFP also remains committed to constructive politics, stability in governance, and working with the Provincial Government under the leadership of Premier Thami Ntuli to advance development, service delivery, and the wellbeing of all people of KwaZulu-Natal.

