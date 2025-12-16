Kenya: Govt Targets Food Relief for 2.1 Million Kenyans in 32 Drought Hit Counties

15 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said the government is implementing various interventions to support Kenyans affected by the prolonged drought reported in several parts of the country.

The Deputy President on Monday met with Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, the Council of Governors, and heads of relevant agencies at his office at Harambee Annex, Nairobi, to receive an update on the current situation.

The government is targeting the provision of food and non-food items to millions of Kenyans affected by the drought.

At least 32 counties have been impacted by the dry spell, which was caused by insufficient October-December short rains.

The drought has exposed an estimated 2.1 million people across these counties to food and nutritional insecurity.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has projected that the affected counties will require human and livestock food assistance, as well as nutritional and health interventions, for the next six months.

By then, the harvest from the March-May long rains is expected to be nearly ready.

The affected counties are Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Kilifi, Kajiado, Tana River, Samburu, Isiolo, Turkana, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Makueni, Kwale, Laikipia, Meru North, Embu (Mbeere), Lamu, Taita Taveta, Nyeri, Baringo, Narok, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, and Migori.

A follow-up meeting involving representatives from development partners, non-governmental humanitarian organizations, and the private sector will be held on Tuesday.

Following this meeting, the government will announce a comprehensive roadmap to mitigate the drought situation.

