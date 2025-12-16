Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Advances Digital Healthcare Transformation in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Ethio telecom is spearheading Ethiopia's digital healthcare transformation through major technological initiatives designed to enhance access, efficiency, and quality of health services across the country, the company's Enterprise Solutions Chief Officer said.

Approached by ENA, Yohannes Getahun, Chief Officer of Enterprise Solutions at Ethio telecom, said that the company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has connected 67 major hospitals to a centralized digital platform as part of a nationwide health data digitalization project.

He noted that Ethio telecom plans to expand telemedicine and telehealth services to an additional 200 hospitals, a move expected to significantly reduce patient costs while enhancing the quality of healthcare delivery across the country.

Yohannes emphasized that Ethio telecom is playing a leading role in modernizing Ethiopia's healthcare system as part of the broader national digital economy agenda, with particular focus on improving services for remote and underserved communities.

"Ethio telecom aims to build a fully digital Ethiopia across all sectors, with special emphasis on healthcare," he said, adding that advanced technologies are being leveraged to bridge service gaps and improve health outcomes.

According to Yohannes, the initiative is supported by major network infrastructure expansion, including the deployment of 4G and 5G networks and the strengthening of fixed broadband services.

To ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, the company has installed more than 1,000 solar-powered battery systems to support network stations, enabling uninterrupted data transmission, he pointed out.

He added that the enhanced connectivity allows seamless sharing of patient data, medical expertise, and best practices, laying the foundation for future AI-driven healthcare solutions.

Leveraging its latecomer advantage, Ethiopia is rapidly integrating artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and modern digital infrastructure to align its healthcare services with global standards.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Health Seharela Abdulahi praised the rapid rollout of a web-based health data management system across seven regions, integrated with Ethio telecom's network and the Ministry's servers.

She said the system has significantly improved access to critical health data, enabling real-time information sharing and faster decision-making.

According to the minister, tasks such as managing medical equipment inventories, which previously took up to a month, can now be completed within two to three days nationwide.

Seharela noted that Ethiopia's systematic, technology-driven approach to managing medical supplies and equipment is setting new benchmarks and is being shared with other countries.

"This digital healthcare transformation will enhance the well-being of all citizens and serve as a model for Africa and beyond," she said.