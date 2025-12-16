Eritrea: UN Urges Release of 10,000 Arbitrarily Detained in Eritrea

The United Nations on Monday called for the unconditional release of the estimated 10,000 people arbitrarily detained in Eritrea, including politicians, journalists and students.

The Horn of Africa country has been ruled with an iron fist by President Isaias Afwerki, 79, since independence from Ethiopia in 1993, and ranks near the bottom of every rights indicator.

"The recent release of 13 Eritreans from nearly 18 years of arbitrary detention is an encouraging development," UN human rights office spokesman Seif Magango said in a statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We call on the authorities to unconditionally release all individuals still arbitrarily detained across the country, including the G11 former senior government officials who were detained in 2001 after calling for governance reforms."

The UK-based NGO Human Rights Concern-Eritrea last week welcomed the release earlier this month of 13 people, including an ex-Olympian and former police officers, who had been imprisoned without charge, trial, or access to a lawyer.

International obligations

It said during their detention in Mai Serwa prison, near the capital Asmara, some had been confined to metal containers where temperatures fluctuated between extreme heat and bitter cold.

Dissenting voices in the country, home to around 3.5 million people, disappear into prison camps, and civilians face military conscription or forced labour.

"There are estimated to be more than 10,000 people in arbitrary detention in Eritrea, among them politicians, journalists, priests and students," said Magango.

"Our office stands ready to continue its engagement with the Eritrean authorities to ensure Eritrea fully complies with its international human rights obligations."

(with AFP)