Uganda: Museveni Pledges Infrastructure Boost Using Oil Revenues After Business Endorsement

Businessmen and women at the Kampala Business Forum 2025 have formally endorsed President Museveni in his bid for a seventh consecutive term. Many credited the growth of their businesses to the peace and stability under his leadership.

In response, Museveni pledged to invest further in infrastructure to reduce the cost of doing business, using revenues from the oil and gas sector, which is set to be commercialized next year.

"The Ugandan middle class runs the engines of the economy through agribusiness, manufacturing, and other services," Museveni said during the forum, addressing executives and CEOs gathered under the Presidential CEO Forum at the Serena Conference Centre.

Business leaders repeatedly praised the President, highlighting the transformation of their enterprises and noting the growth in the number of factories and other investments. Based on these testimonies, they unanimously resolved to support Museveni's re-election.

However, sharp divisions within Kampala's trader leadership were evident. The top leadership of KACITA was conspicuously absent, while splinter factions jostled to gain the President's attention.

John Kabanda, President of the Federation of Uganda Traders Association (FUTA), appealed directly to Museveni, saying:

"Mr. President, we humbly request that you give us a date to meet as traders. Since the flooding in Kampala, we have had grievances but have never had a chance to discuss them with you."

Museveni granted their request, saying, "I am going to tell my team so that I can meet you for one hour in Kisozi."

He also took a swipe at KACITA, criticizing it as a "comprado bourgeoisie."

The President welcomed the endorsement from the middle class, describing it as a testament to Point 5 of his 10-point programme, which promises additional support to the business community.

It remains to be seen whether the endorsement of Museveni by Uganda's middle class will significantly influence the upcoming elections.