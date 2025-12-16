Uganda: Katikkiro Calls for Calm Politics, Youth Responsibility and Respect for Human Rights

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged Ugandans to embrace peaceful political engagement, responsible youth participation and strict respect for human rights as the country experiences heightened political activity.

Speaking during a public engagement in Kampala, Mayiga said youth participation in politics is both legitimate and necessary for a healthy democracy, but cautioned that it must be guided by discipline, learning and responsible communication.

"It is okay for the youth to join politics, but there is a lot we need to learn," Mayiga said. "We should embrace proper ways of giving feedback and appropriate styles of delivering messages. The internet should not be used to mislead others."

He stressed that while political debate and mobilisation are inevitable in a democratic society, they must be conducted in a manner that promotes dialogue rather than division.

The Katikkiro also appealed to security agencies to exercise their mandate professionally and in strict adherence to the Constitution, warning that peace cannot be achieved through the violation of citizens' rights.

"Even when security forces are exercising their duty, we appeal to them to do so with respect for human rights," he said. "Violating the country's Constitution is not the way to go. Let us solve issues amicably."

Mayiga further called on the government and the Electoral Commission to ensure that electoral processes are conducted peacefully and without violence.

"Government and the Electoral Commission should always organize elections without tear gas and live bullets," he said.

His remarks come at a time of increased political mobilisation across the country, with concerns being raised by various leaders and civil society groups over political tensions, the conduct of security agencies and the safety of citizens during political activities.

The Katikkiro emphasised that tolerance, dialogue and respect for the rule of law remain essential to safeguarding national unity and strengthening Uganda's democratic values.