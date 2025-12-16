Uganda: Museveni Kicks Off Buganda Campaign, Promises Massive Win in 2026 Elections

President Museveni, the NRM Presidential Candidate, today launched his 2026 election campaign in the Buganda Region, holding his first rally at Kassambya DAS Playground in Mubende District.

Thousands of NRM supporters braved heavy rain to attend the rally, showing support for the Party President.

They were joined by top party officials, including First National Deputy Chairperson Al Hajji Moses Kigongo; Speaker of Parliament and Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) Anita Among; NRM Central Region Vice Chairperson Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo; Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja; and Minister for Lands Judith Nabakooba, among others.

Addressing the crowd, Museveni said measures have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections, contrasting with what he described as vote rigging in the 2021 elections.

"They are saying they won Buganda in the last elections, but I remember there was massive rigging where over two million votes were manipulated," Museveni said.

He promised a decisive win in Buganda in 2026, citing the introduction of biometric voter verification machines to prevent unregistered individuals from voting.

"We are going to use machines to eliminate non-registered voters from participating in the voting exercise," he added.

The President also pledged to continue improving services in Mubende, including health, infrastructure, education, and electrification.

"We are going to make sure that areas without electricity are sorted out, and health centres are upgraded," Museveni said.

He expressed gratitude to the supporters who attended the rally despite the downpour.

"You have shown me that you are genuine supporters of the NRM because you did not run away despite the rain. Rainfall is a sign of blessings," he said.

NRM Central Region Vice Chairperson Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo assured voters that the party is well-prepared for the elections.

"We have put everything in place to ensure that our people are not misled in the coming elections. In 2021 our performance was not good, but I want to assure you that this time everything will go well," Kasolo said.

Speaker Anita Among encouraged residents to vote for Museveni, emphasizing the government's achievements in Mubende.

"The government has done a lot for the people of Mubende, and when you look at how the municipality looks, you cannot fail to vote for President Museveni," Among said.

In the 2021 elections, Mubende was among the districts in Buganda that supported Museveni with over 70,000 votes.

President Museveni is scheduled to hold campaign rallies tomorrow in Kyankwanzi and Kiboga districts.