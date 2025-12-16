Rwanda: AFC/M23 Facilitates Safe Return of Burundian Refugees, Urges Reciprocity

DR Congolese rebel movement AFC/M23, on Monday, December 15, facilitated the voluntary return of more than 500 Burundian refugees to their country, calling on the government of Burundi to reciprocate by guaranteeing the safe return of Congolese refugees displaced by ongoing tensions in eastern DR Congo.

ALSO READ: DR Congo coalition continues targeted extermination campaign against Banyamulenge civillians - AFC/M23

In a statement posted on his official X account, AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka requested the Burundian authorities to guarantee safe passage for Congolese refugees who fled areas affected by the conflict.

"Our organisation calls upon the government of Burundi to facilitate and guarantee the free passage of Congolese refugees who were forced to flee their localities as a result of indiscriminate bombardments carried out by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime, particularly in Sange, Luvungi, and Katogota," the statement reads.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

COMMUJIQUÉ OFFICIEL DE L'AFC/M23 DU 15 DÉCEMBRE 2025 pic.twitter.com/uF2ZoEcMeE-- Lawrence KANYUKA (@LawrenceKanyuka) December 15, 2025

The movement further indicated its willingness to take additional confidence-building measures if reciprocal steps are taken.

"The AFC/M23 declares its readiness to hand over to the government of Burundi military personnel captured on the battlefield and to proclaim a unilateral ceasefire, to enable the return of our displaced compatriots under conditions of safety and dignity." Kanyuka said.

ALSO READ: What are the motivations of Burundi's military intervention in South Kivu?

However, the movement drew a distinction between humanitarian gestures and ongoing military operations, stressing that tolerance would not extend to Burundian forces operating on Congolese territory.

While addressing the issue of armed groups hostile to the Burundian government that remain active in DR Congo, the statement noted that "The AFC/M23 assures that it will not allow such groups to use liberated areas as rear bases for any hostile acts likely to undermine good-neighbourly relations between our two countries."

ALSO READ: How Burundian troops in South Kivu sparked a distinct humanitarian crisis amid DR Congo's wider war

The movement also condemned continued military operations by coalition forces aligned with Kinshasa.

"The AFC/M23 strongly condemns the continued attacks against densely populated areas carried out by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime in Masisi, Walikale, and Minembwe, which have resulted in the killing and displacement of many of our compatriots," the statement said.