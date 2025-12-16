Namibia: Avian Influenza Outbreak Confirmed At Lüderitz

The Directorate of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild birds at Lüderitz.

A sick common tern was found at Lüderitz's residential area, and samples were collected from it.

A zoonotic strain, which can also affect humans, was confirmed on 10 December in Windhoek by the Central Veterinary Laboratory.

Chief veterinarian Emmanuel Hikufe says about 30 birds have since been observed with signs of HPAI on Mercury Island near Lüderitz.

"The source of the infection is suspected to be due to migratory birds," he said in a statement last week.

Avian influenza is an infectious disease caused by influenza A viruses and occurs worldwide.

While all bird species are susceptible, HPAI is marked by a sudden onset of severe illness and a mortality rate that can approach 100% in affected flocks.

Clinical signs in birds include swelling and purple discolouration of the head, comb and wattle, reddening and swelling of the feet, internal bleeding, greenish diarrhoea, twisting of the neck, loss of coordination and paralysis of wings and legs.

Hikufe warned that domesticated poultry like chickens, turkeys and ducks may become infected through direct contact with infected birds or through contaminated equipment, surfaces, feed or water.

"The Directorate of Veterinary Services has instituted intensive surveillance activities to determine the extent of the outbreak and prevent further spread," he said.

Farmers and members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and to report any sick or dead birds to veterinary authorities.

