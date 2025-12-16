Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Strong Sudan-South Sudan Relations

15 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, 15-12-2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed the strength of the relations between Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan, emphasizing the two countries' commitment to enhancing and developing these ties in a manner that serves the interests of the peoples of both nations.

This came during his meeting today with a South Sudanese delegation led by the Adviser to the President of South Sudan for Security Affairs, Tut Galuak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, accompanied by their delegation. The meeting was attended by Minister of Energy Engineer Mua'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed and Sudan's Ambassador to South Sudan, Issam Karrar.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and explored ways to advance them to broader horizons. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of activating the work of all joint technical committees between the two countries to strengthen cooperation with South Sudan across all fields.

For his part, the South Sudanese delegation reaffirmed the longstanding fraternal ties between the two nations, highlighting the shared destiny of the peoples of Sudan and South Sudan.

Tut Galuak, Adviser to the President of South Sudan for Security Affairs, conveyed an invitation from President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, to Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris to visit Juba at the earliest opportunity.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.