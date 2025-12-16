Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Strong Sudan-South Sudan Relations

Port Sudan, 15-12-2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed the strength of the relations between Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan, emphasizing the two countries' commitment to enhancing and developing these ties in a manner that serves the interests of the peoples of both nations.

This came during his meeting today with a South Sudanese delegation led by the Adviser to the President of South Sudan for Security Affairs, Tut Galuak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, accompanied by their delegation. The meeting was attended by Minister of Energy Engineer Mua'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed and Sudan's Ambassador to South Sudan, Issam Karrar.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and explored ways to advance them to broader horizons. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of activating the work of all joint technical committees between the two countries to strengthen cooperation with South Sudan across all fields.

For his part, the South Sudanese delegation reaffirmed the longstanding fraternal ties between the two nations, highlighting the shared destiny of the peoples of Sudan and South Sudan.

Tut Galuak, Adviser to the President of South Sudan for Security Affairs, conveyed an invitation from President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, to Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris to visit Juba at the earliest opportunity.