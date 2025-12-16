Sudan: Acting Attorney General Meets UN Special Rapporteur On Violence Against Women and Girls

Port Sudan, 15 December 2025 (SUNA) -- Acting Prosecutor General Kamal Mahjoub Ahmed Saeed met on Monday with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, in the presence of the State Minister at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Suliema Ishag.

The meeting was also attended by members of the National Committee for the Investigation of Crimes and Violations of National Law and International Humanitarian Law, chaired on a rotating basis by the Acting Attorney General.

The discussions addressed a range of legal and judicial issues related to the protection of women and girls, foremost among them accountability mechanisms and safeguards to prevent impunity. The Acting Attorney General reviewed the role of the Public Prosecution and the National Committee in protecting women and girls from abuses committed as a result of the ongoing war, outlining efforts to combat related crimes and the exceptional measures adopted to enable victims to access justice and redress.

He further presented an overview of the scale of violations against women and girls, supported by statistical data on criminal cases registered in this regard, as well as the procedures in place to ensure the rights of suspects in cases brought against them, in accordance with the law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For her part, the Special Rapporteur expressed her appreciation to the Public Prosecution and members of the National Committee for the warm reception and continued cooperation. She commended the efforts undertaken to protect women and girls and affirmed the readiness of the United Nations to provide technical support to the Public Prosecution to strengthen its capacity to perform its duties effectively.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination in the coming period.