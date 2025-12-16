South Africa: Cape Town Sewage Dispute at Appeals Panel - South African News Briefs - December 16, 2025

Cape Town Marine Sewage Dispute Before Appeals Panel

ActionSA has accused the City of Cape Town of repeatedly breaching its licensing conditions by discharging raw sewage into the ocean, reports EWN. The political party is seeking an order to stop the City from using its three marine outfalls and to mandate the adoption of safer measures for sewage disposal. The dispute, which ActionSA appealed two years ago, is now before an independent appeals panel. Speaking at the Green Point marine outfall, ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont alleged that the City has exceeded daily discharge limits at the Hout Bay outfall, claiming an estimated 19 billion litres of untreated sewage have been released into the ocean during the appeal process. Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has rejected these claims and insists that the City has complied with permit conditions. He cites expert assessments that indicate that the water quality remains within licence limits, while noting that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment is reviewing marine outfall permits.

Western Cape Warns of Rising Measles, Diphtheria Cases

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness has warned of a continued rise in measles outbreaks across the province, reports SABC News. Affected areas include Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Eerste River, Somerset West, Mitchells Plain and Citrusdal. Department spokesperson Monique Johnstone has said cases of diphtheria are also being managed in parts of the Cape Metro. Johnstone attributed the outbreaks to declining childhood vaccination rates, which she said pose a serious risk to children. She said that clinics will remain open throughout the festive period, with targeted vaccination outreach underway. She reminded residents that vaccines, including catch-up doses, are free at all public health facilities, urging parents to ensure their children’s immunisations are up to date.

Gauteng Education Mourns Slain Kempton Park School Principal

The Gauteng Department of Education has described the killing of the principal of Samit Christian Academy in Kempton Park as a major loss to the education sector, reports EWN. The principal was killed during a house robbery in Tembisa. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the tragedy has robbed the sector of a respected leader. He highlighted the growing concern over violent crime affecting educators. He called for strengthened community safety measures and closer collaboration between law enforcement, communities and social partners. He welcomed the arrest of a suspect and urged a thorough investigation to ensure all those responsible are brought to justice.

