Morocco Flash Floods Leave 37 Dead

Sudden and heavy rainfall in Safi, Morocco, led to deadly flash-floods on Sunday. Forecasters are predicting more rain in the country.

Flash floods from torrential rains have killed at least 37 people in Morocco's coastal town of Safi.

What do we know about the flooding in Morocco?

An hour of heavy rain on Sunday triggered a deluge of muddy water which inundated dozens of homes and shops, swept away cars and severed access to many roads in the Atlantic coastal city, located around 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of the capital Rabat.

Authorities reported that some 32 people were injured in the floods, most of whom have been discharged from the hospital.

At least 70 homes and businesses in the Safi old city were flooded.

The water levels decreased by Sunday evening as rescue personnel continued a search for other possible casualties.

Meanwhile, the weather service has predicted more heavy downpour on Tuesday across the North African country.

Morocco is witnessing heavy rain and snowfall on the Atlas mountains after seven consecutive years of a severe drought left some of the nation's major reservoirs parched.

