Uganda: Government Calls for Stronger Action to Secure Clean, Safe Water for All

The Commissioner for Water Resources Planning and Regulation, Callist Tindimugaya, has emphasized the indispensable role of water in human survival, economic development, and national productivity, calling for strengthened efforts to ensure universal access to clean and safe water across Uganda.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by NBS Television on Monday under the theme; "Access to Clean and Safe Water," Tindimugaya underscored that water is the foundation of life and a critical enabler of virtually all social and economic activities.

"Water is life. It supports all the various activities we engage in. Without water in our homes, we cannot survive," he said.

Tindimugaya noted that water is essential not only for domestic use but also for agriculture, industry, and commercial production. According to the Commissioner, food security is directly tied to water availability, as no crop can grow without it.

"There is no crop that will grow without water," he said, highlighting the sector's importance to livelihoods, nutrition, and the broader economy.

Tindimugaya further illustrated the often-overlooked role of water in industrial and manufacturing processes, citing the beverage industry as a practical example.

"Ninety-six percent of beer is water. Without water, alcohol companies are out of business. Imagine going to a party and there is no soda or beer simply because there was no water," he said.

Tindimugaya's remarks sparked discussion on the far-reaching consequences of water scarcity, not only on households but also on employment, business continuity, and national revenue.

The Commissioner reaffirmed government's commitment to strengthening water resources planning, regulation, and protection, while calling on stakeholders--including communities, the private sector, and development partners--to play an active role in conserving water resources and supporting investments in water infrastructure.