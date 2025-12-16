Uganda: Government Expands Water for Production to Boost Agriculture, Food Security and Rural Growth

The Commissioner for Water for Production at the Ministry of Water and Environment, Gilbert Kimanzi, has reaffirmed the Government of Uganda's commitment to expanding access to clean and safe water as a catalyst for increased agricultural productivity, food security, and rural industrial growth.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by NBS Television on Monday under the theme; "Access to Clean and Safe Water," Kimanzi argued that the Water for Production Department focuses on four key areas: water for crops, water for livestock, water for fish farming, and water for rural industries.

These pillars, he explained, are central to transforming Uganda's largely rain-fed agricultural sector into a more resilient and productive system.

"The name of the game is production. Where we have provided water, we have been able to improve production by over three percent. This demonstrates the direct link between reliable water access and increased economic output," he said.

Kimanzi further noted that the ministry is delivering water for production through a range of strategic infrastructure investments, including valley tanks, small and large dams, high-yielding production wells, and multi-purpose water reservoirs designed to support irrigation, livestock, aquaculture, and rural-based industries.

These interventions, according to Kimanje, are not only improving agricultural yields but also strengthening climate resilience, reducing vulnerability to drought, and creating opportunities for value addition and employment in rural areas.

The Ministry of Water and Environment continues to work closely with local governments, development partners, and communities to scale up water-for-production infrastructure across the country, in line with Uganda's national development priorities and the broader goal of achieving sustainable access to clean and safe water for all